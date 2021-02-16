Rajasthan Technical University To Hold Practicals After Theory Exams

The Rajasthan Technical University (RTU) has decided to conduct the practical exams immediately after the completion of the theory papers. The exams were earlier scheduled prior to the start of the theory exams of BTech fifth and seventh semester; BArch fifth, seventh and ninth semester; MCA fifth semester; MTech and MArch third semester, MBA third semester and BHMCT fifth and seventh semester examinations. The practical exams of RTU and its affiliated colleges and institutions will be held in offline mode.

The decision to hold the exams immediately after the theory exams has been made to avoid any inconvenience to the students who have their RTU exam centre other than the city of study.

“To avoid any inconvenience to such students who have examination centre other than their city of study, all principles/ directors of affiliated colleges are advised to schedule practical examinations which are scheduled prior of theory exams (end term).. immediately after the theory examination in offline mode," read an RTU statement.

The RTU statement also said that classes for the next even semesters will start after the completion of the practical exams.