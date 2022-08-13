  • Home
Rajasthan: Sudhi Rajeev Appointed VC Of Haridev Joshi University Of Journalism and Mass Communication

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has appointed Sudhi Rajeev as the Vice-Chancellor of Haridev Joshi University of Journalism and Mass Communication.

Haridev Joshi University of Journalism and Mass Communication

Jaipur:
Haridev Joshi University of Journalism and Mass Communication
Jaipur:

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has appointed Sudhi Rajeev as the Vice-Chancellor of Haridev Joshi University of Journalism and Mass Communication, an official statement said on Saturday.

Mr Rajeev, who is currently the Dean at Poornima University, has been appointed for a period of three years from assuming office or till she attains the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier, it said. Meanwhile, Santosh Kumar Singh has been appointed as Vice-Chancellor of Rajasthan Technical University, Kota.

This appointment is also for a period of three years or till the age of 70 years, whichever earlier, the statement said. He is currently a professor at the Delhi Technological University, according to the statement. The Governor has issued these orders in consultation with the state government, it said.

