  • Rajasthan State Open School RSOS Announces 10th, 12th Results 2022, How To Check

RSOS 10th, 12th Results 2022 will be available on the official websites- rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in, education.rajasthan.gov.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 24, 2022 2:22 pm IST
Rajasthan State Open School RSOS Announces 10th, 12th Results 2022, How To Check
Check RSOS 10th, 12th results 2022 at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

RSOS 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Rajasthan State Open School announced the results for the RSOS 10th, 12th exams 2022. The candidates who have appeared in the RSOS exam can check the open school Class 10, 12 exam results on the official website- rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in, education.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to a Live Hindustan report, Pooja Chaudhary has secured rank 1 in Class 10 followed by Bhavna Yadav. In Class 12, Harsha topped the exam, while Lakshmi stood second.

RSOS 10th, 12th Results 2022: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website- education.rajasthan.gov.in
  2. Click on the RSOS 10th, 12th result link
  3. Enter roll number, registration number
  4. RSOS 10th, 12th results will appear on the screen
  5. Download 10th, 12th exam scorecard, take a print out for further reference.

Around 1.25 lakh students had appeared for the RSOS Class 10, 12 exams; 65,000 for Class 10 and 60,000 for Class 12. The details on RSOS 10th, 12th results is available at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in, education.rajasthan.gov.in.

