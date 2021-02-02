  • Home
Rajasthan State Open School Class 10 Result Today At 3 PM

RSOS Class 10 Result: Result of Rajasthan State Open School class 10 will be announced today, at 3 pm.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 2, 2021 3:05 pm IST

Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) Class 10 Result Today At 3 PM
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Result of Rajasthan State Open School class 10 will be announced today, at 3 pm. Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra will announce results in a live session at 3 pm. The programme will be broadcasted live on Facebook. After the official announcement, the board is likely to release detailed result on its official website – rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in.

How To Download RSOS Class 10 Result

When announced, go to the official website, rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the result link

Key in your login credentials

Submit to download RSOS class 10 result.

The board had previously released the result of Class 12 for September exams. According to reports, around 37.5% of total students have passed in the exam. RSOS Class 12 result had been declared for Science, Commerce, and Arts stream at the same time on the official website rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in.

