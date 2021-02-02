Image credit: Shutterstock Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) Class 10 Result Today At 3 PM

Result of Rajasthan State Open School class 10 will be announced today, at 3 pm. Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra will announce results in a live session at 3 pm. The programme will be broadcasted live on Facebook. After the official announcement, the board is likely to release detailed result on its official website – rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in.

राजस्थान स्टेट ओपन स्कूल की 10वीं का परीक्षा परिणाम आज 3 बजे शिक्षा मंत्री श्री @GovindDotasra जी शिक्षा संकुल सभागार में जारी करेंगे। इस कार्यक्रम का फेसबुक लाइव भी किया जाएगा जिसका आप सब हिस्सा बन सकते हैं। pic.twitter.com/XRMsL0S90m — Rajasthan State Open (@rajstateopen) February 2, 2021

How To Download RSOS Class 10 Result

When announced, go to the official website, rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the result link

Key in your login credentials

Submit to download RSOS class 10 result.

The board had previously released the result of Class 12 for September exams. According to reports, around 37.5% of total students have passed in the exam. RSOS Class 12 result had been declared for Science, Commerce, and Arts stream at the same time on the official website rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in.