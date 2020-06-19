Image credit: Shutterstock Rajasthan To Set Up Smart Classrooms In Government Schools

Rajasthan Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Power Grid Corporation of India and Educational Consultant India Limited to set-up smart classrooms in government schools of the state. Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara told PTI that the smart classrooms will be set up at a cost of nearly Rs. 2 crore. “...Smart classrooms will be set up in around 100 schools at the cost of Rs 1.85 crore. Also, e-content of syllabus for Class 1 to 12 will be made available,” the minister told PTI.

The minister has also informed that four teachers from each school will be trained to teach in smart classrooms. Schools in remote areas with computer teachers and lab assistants will be given priority for setting up smart classrooms, PTI reported.

Rajasthan government has taken different initiatives to promote e-learning in the state. Previously, Rajasthan Education Department had started “Shiksha Darsan” virtual classes for Class 1 to Class 12 students on DD Rajasthan.

The decision to start virtual classes was taken as an “effort to ensure” that teaching-learning continues during the COVID-19 lockdown.