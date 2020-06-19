  • Home
  • Education
  • Rajasthan To Set Up Smart Classrooms In Government Schools

Rajasthan To Set Up Smart Classrooms In Government Schools

Rajasthan Government will spend nearly Rs. 2 crore to set-up smart classrooms in 100 schools and to develop e-content for Classes 1 to 12.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 19, 2020 7:40 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

"Postpone JEE, NEET If You Are Committed To Students' Health": Response To Education Minister
Plea In Supreme Court Seeking Uniform Education System With Common Syllabus
CBSE, Fit India Plan Live Session With Shilpa Shetty For Students On Yoga Day
Parents, School Management Must Cooperate: CBSE Director
Education Minister Holds Review Meeting WIth UGC, AICTE, CBSE And NTA Officials
Universities Should Start Courses To Increase Employment Opportunities, Haryana Education Minister
Rajasthan To Set Up Smart Classrooms In Government Schools
Rajasthan To Set Up Smart Classrooms In Government Schools
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Rajasthan Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Power Grid Corporation of India and Educational Consultant India Limited to set-up smart classrooms in government schools of the state. Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara told PTI that the smart classrooms will be set up at a cost of nearly Rs. 2 crore. “...Smart classrooms will be set up in around 100 schools at the cost of Rs 1.85 crore. Also, e-content of syllabus for Class 1 to 12 will be made available,” the minister told PTI.

The minister has also informed that four teachers from each school will be trained to teach in smart classrooms. Schools in remote areas with computer teachers and lab assistants will be given priority for setting up smart classrooms, PTI reported.

Rajasthan government has taken different initiatives to promote e-learning in the state. Previously, Rajasthan Education Department had started “Shiksha Darsan” virtual classes for Class 1 to Class 12 students on DD Rajasthan.

The decision to start virtual classes was taken as an “effort to ensure” that teaching-learning continues during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Click here for more Education News

With inputs from PTI

Rajasthan Government Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU Open Book Exam Application Deadline Extended To June 22
DU Open Book Exam Application Deadline Extended To June 22
AIIMS MSc Nursing Result 2020 Declared, Check Details Here
AIIMS MSc Nursing Result 2020 Declared, Check Details Here
Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Result 2020: JNV Declares Selection Test Results For Classes 6 And 9
Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Result 2020: JNV Declares Selection Test Results For Classes 6 And 9
Bihar DCECE 2020 Application Deadline Extended, Apply Till June 28
Bihar DCECE 2020 Application Deadline Extended, Apply Till June 28
IIT Delhi And UN World Food Programme To Increase Efficiency Of Government’s Food Security Net
IIT Delhi And UN World Food Programme To Increase Efficiency Of Government’s Food Security Net
.......................... Advertisement ..........................