  • Home
  • Education
  • Rajasthan Schools Resume Offline Classes For 6 To 8 Students From Today

Rajasthan Schools Resume Offline Classes For 6 To 8 Students From Today

The regular classes for students of 6 to 8 have resumed today 20 in government and private schools with 50 per cent capacity, according to the fresh guidelines issued by the Rajasthan government on Friday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 20, 2021 5:22 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Schools In Madhya Pradesh, Assam Reopen Today With COVID-19 Protocols In Place
Detailed Plan For Reopening Schools In Kerala Will Be Prepared: Education Minister
Uttarakhand Primary Schools To Reopen On September 21
CBSE To Conduct National Achievement Survey In 733 Districts
Schools Closed In Leh As Ladakh Reports 71 New COVID-19 Cases
Rajasthan Schools To Resume Classes For 6 To 8 From September 20
Rajasthan Schools Resume Offline Classes For 6 To 8 Students From Today
Regular classes for students of 6 to 8 in Rajasthan have resumed today
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The regular classes for students of 6 to 8 have resumed today 20 in government and private schools with 50 per cent capacity, according to the fresh guidelines issued by the Rajasthan government on Friday. School activity for Class 1 to 5 will resume from September 27 with 50 per cent capacity.

The state government had already started classes for students of 9 to 12 from September 1. The guidelines don’t allow conducting the morning assembly prayer and opening of the school canteen.

According to the 'Three-layered public-discipline 6.0' guidelines issued by the Home Department, there will be a night curfew in the entire state from 11 pm to 5 am every day. The order will come into effect from September 20.

Now, 200 guests will be allowed to participate at weddings and other marriage-related functions.

The government and private offices have been allowed to run with full staff while maintaining Covid protocol, including wearing mask, using had santiser and maintaining a physical distance.

The cinema halls and multiplexes have been allowed to run with 100 per cent capacity from 9 am to 10 pm whereas yoga centre and gyms can be opened from 6 am to 10 pm with staff having had at least one dose of vaccination.

Animal fairs will be allowed from September 20 with prior permission from district collector.

Swimming pools have been allowed to open from September 20 with staff having been administered at least the first dose of vaccine. Several other relaxations were also given in the guidelines.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News Rajasthan school syllabus
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Schools In Madhya Pradesh, Assam Reopen Today With COVID-19 Protocols In Place
Schools In Madhya Pradesh, Assam Reopen Today With COVID-19 Protocols In Place
KCET Result 2021 Declared, Direct Link
KCET Result 2021 Declared, Direct Link
Karnataka KCET Result (OUT) 2021 LIVE: KCET Result At Kea.kar.nic.in Declared, Direct Link
Live | Karnataka KCET Result (OUT) 2021 LIVE: KCET Result At Kea.kar.nic.in Declared, Direct Link
7.5% Quota: Tamil Nadu Government To Bear Expenses Of Students Joining Professional Courses
7.5% Quota: Tamil Nadu Government To Bear Expenses Of Students Joining Professional Courses
BHU Entrance Exam Schedule For UG, PG Programmes Released
BHU Entrance Exam Schedule For UG, PG Programmes Released
.......................... Advertisement ..........................