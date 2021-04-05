Rajasthan: Schools For Students Of Classes 1 To 9 To Remain Shut Till April 19

Rajasthan schools will remain closed till April 19 for students of Classes 1 to 9

Amid the recent spike in active COVID-19 cases, Rajasthan Government has decided to close the schools for students of Classes 1 to 9 till April 19. College classes, except for final-year students, will remain suspended during the period but students can take their practical exams with prior permission. Nursing and medical colleges will continue to function as earlier.

Several states and Union Territories including Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Puducherry have ordered closure of educational institutions and schools. In March last year, all states had cancelled physical classes and shut educational institutions, following the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. By February 2021, classes in most states and Union Territories had resumed offline classes after being shut for more than eight months. While several states had resumed teaching for Classes 10 and 12, the board exam students, and senior classes, several others have resumed classes for children in primary school.

The Rajasthan Government has also imposed a night curfew and ordered the closure of multiplexes and gymnasiums from April 5 to April 19, a statement said. According to the guidelines issued by Principal Secretary (Home) Abhay Kumar, the government also restricted the number of people at social gatherings to a maximum of 100.

The Rajasthan Government also advised people not to undertake inter-state travel. A special drive will be carried out to ensure wearing of face masks, social distance and standard operating procedure. Special efforts will be made to increase the vaccination numbers. On Sunday, two deaths and 1,729 coronavirus cases were reported in Rajasthan, taking the infection count to 3,39,325. So far, 2,829 people have died from the infection in the state.