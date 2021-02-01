  • Home
  • Education
  • Rajasthan: Schools For Classes 6 To 8 To Reopen From February 8

Rajasthan: Schools For Classes 6 To 8 To Reopen From February 8

The Rajasthan government has decided to reopen schools from Class 6 to 8 from next Monday with compliance of coronavirus-related guidelines.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 1, 2021 9:15 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Jammu And Kashmir: Schools, Colleges To Reopen From February 1
Regular Classes For Grade 9, First Year PUC Students To Begin From February 1 In Karnataka
Schools For Classes 6 To 12 In Uttarakhand To Reopen From February 8
CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2021: Deleted Topics of Science For Final Exams
Mid-Day Meal Scheme Should Be Re-Activated With Provision Of Cooked Meals: UN
Anganwadi Centres In Punjab To Reopen From February 1
Rajasthan: Schools For Classes 6 To 8 To Reopen From February 8
Rajasthan: Schools For Classes 6 To 8 To Reopen From February 8
Image credit: Shutterstock (Representational Image)
New Delhi:

The Rajasthan government has decided to reopen schools from Class 6 to 8 from next Monday with compliance of coronavirus-related guidelines. Along with this, colleges for first year and second year students, multiplex, theatre, cinema halls and swimming pools will also open, and 200 people will be allowed in social functions instead of 100.

The decisions were taken in by chief minister in a meeting on Sunday evening. Fifty per cent of the strength will be allowed in school and colleges on a day.

Similarly, cinema halls will be able to function with 50 per cent capacity. The schools for students from 9 to 12 and colleges for final year students have already opened, according to a release.

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
School Reopening News Live Updates: Students Visiting Campuses With COVID-19 Restrictions
Live | School Reopening News Live Updates: Students Visiting Campuses With COVID-19 Restrictions
BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2021 Live Updates: Physics, Political Science Papers Today
Live | BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2021 Live Updates: Physics, Political Science Papers Today
CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet Tomorrow At Cbse.gov.in
CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet Tomorrow At Cbse.gov.in
ICAI CA Final Exam November Result Likely Today
ICAI CA Final Exam November Result Likely Today
State-Wise List Of Schools, Colleges And Universities Reopening Today
State-Wise List Of Schools, Colleges And Universities Reopening Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................