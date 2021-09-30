Rajasthan Schools To Follow Winter Timings From October 16

  • Home
Rajasthan government schools will follow the winter timings (10 am to 4 pm) from October 16, said the Department of Education, Rajasthan.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 30, 2021 3:15 pm IST

Rajasthan government schools will follow the winter timings from October 16
New Delhi:

Rajasthan government schools will follow the winter timings (10 am to 4 pm) from October 16, said the Department of Education, Rajasthan. Originally, the winter timings were to be implemented from October1 but Secondary Education Rajasthan, Bikaner has decided to postpone the date to October 16. Schools in the state will follow the summer timings till October 15.

“Secondary Education Rajasthan, Bikaner has postponed the winter time, which was changed from October 1 in government schools, till October 16. The winter time is from 10 to 4 pm, which will now be implemented from October 16. Till then the operation of the schools will be as per the summer time,” wrote the Department of Education, Rajasthan in a Tweet.

The summer timing in Rajasthan schools is from 7:30 am to 1 pm and this timing has been implemented from April 1 to September 30 which this year has been extended for 15 days, till October 15.

Rajasthan government schools have commenced the regular classes for students of Class 6 to 8 from September 20 with 50 per cent capacity.

Schools for Classes 1 to 5 have started from September 27. The state government had already started classes for students of 9 to 12 from September 1.

Department of Education
