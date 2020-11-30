Image credit: Shutterstock Rajasthan: Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut Till December 31

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases, Rajasthan Government has decided to continue the closure of schools, colleges in the state till the end of the year.

Earlier this month, the state home department extended the closure of educational institutions till November 30. Now, after the recent announcement, schools and colleges in Rajasthan will remain shut for one more month -- till December 31.

Rajasthan reported 18 coronavirus deaths and 2,518 fresh cases on Sunday, taking the total number of fatalities and positive cases to 2,292 and 2,65,386, a health bulletin stated.

Meanwhile, the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has started online registration of students of Class 12 for the 2021 board exams.

Students can register for next year’s board exam on the official website of the board, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in online.

Today, November 30, is the last date for submitting online applications. Students who register within the given time will be able to pay registration fees till December 3.

Students will also have to submit the filled-in Class 12 application form to the nodal centre designated for the purpose on or before December 7.