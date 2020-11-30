  • Home
  • Education
  • Rajasthan: Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut Till December 31

Rajasthan: Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut Till December 31

Earlier this month, the state home department extended the closure of educational institutions till November 30. Now, after the recent announcement, schools and colleges in Rajasthan will remain shut for one more month -- till December 31.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 30, 2020 11:12 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Help Students Overcome Fear Of Maths, Science: Maharashtra Governor To Teachers
No Plans To Begin Classes In Bengal Colleges, Varsities Immediately: Education Minister
Jammu And Kashmir Police Signs Agreement With BSE For Skill Development For Wards Of Policemen
Educational Institutions In Jammu And Kashmir To Remain Closed Till Year End
Schools For Classes 1-8 Closed Till December 31: Madhya Pradesh Government
Free Tablets For Students Of Classes 8 To 12 In Haryana
Rajasthan: Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut Till December 31
Rajasthan: Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut Till December 31
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases, Rajasthan Government has decided to continue the closure of schools, colleges in the state till the end of the year.

Earlier this month, the state home department extended the closure of educational institutions till November 30. Now, after the recent announcement, schools and colleges in Rajasthan will remain shut for one more month -- till December 31.

Rajasthan reported 18 coronavirus deaths and 2,518 fresh cases on Sunday, taking the total number of fatalities and positive cases to 2,292 and 2,65,386, a health bulletin stated.

Meanwhile, the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has started online registration of students of Class 12 for the 2021 board exams.

Students can register for next year’s board exam on the official website of the board, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in online.

Today, November 30, is the last date for submitting online applications. Students who register within the given time will be able to pay registration fees till December 3.

Students will also have to submit the filled-in Class 12 application form to the nodal centre designated for the purpose on or before December 7.

Click here for more Education News

With inputs from PTI

Education News COVID-19
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MCC To Release NEET Counselling 2020 Round 2 Allotment Letters Today
MCC To Release NEET Counselling 2020 Round 2 Allotment Letters Today
Help Students Overcome Fear Of Maths, Science: Maharashtra Governor To Teachers
Help Students Overcome Fear Of Maths, Science: Maharashtra Governor To Teachers
No Plans To Begin Classes In Bengal Colleges, Varsities Immediately: Education Minister
No Plans To Begin Classes In Bengal Colleges, Varsities Immediately: Education Minister
Jammu And Kashmir Police Signs Agreement With BSE For Skill Development For Wards Of Policemen
Jammu And Kashmir Police Signs Agreement With BSE For Skill Development For Wards Of Policemen
ICAI CA November Exam 2020: Few Test Centers Changed Due To Elections On December 1
ICAI CA November Exam 2020: Few Test Centers Changed Due To Elections On December 1
.......................... Advertisement ..........................