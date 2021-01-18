Rajasthan Schools, Coaching Institutes To Reopen Today

Schools, coaching institutes in Rajasthan will resume physical classes today. Rajasthan has also allowed the reopening of colleges and universities for the final year and final semester students.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 18, 2021 8:36 am IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Schools and coaching institutes in Rajasthan will resume physical classes today, January 18, after a gap of nearly 10 months, adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines. Along with the schools, Rajasthan has also decided to reopen colleges and universities for the final year and final semester students.

The government has decided to restart schools for Classes 9 to 12 with each classroom having 50 per cent seating capacity and students attending classes with consent from their parents.

Announcing the Rajasthan school reopening date, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had said, “Classes from 9 to 12 in schools, last year classes of university and college, coaching centers and government training institutes have been directed to be opened from 18 January.”

According to the standard operating procedure (SOPs) for coaching institutes, a distance of six feet will be required to be maintained by students in the classrooms.

There will be a gap of 30 minutes between two batches in coaching institutes and the classrooms will be sanitized during this period.

'No mask no entry' norm will be followed strictly while all stationary items and other equipment will be sanitized daily.

Cameras will have to be installed for monitoring of social distancing and other guidelines related to COVID-19.

Directions were also given to encourage students to wash hands or sanitize them at the time of entry to the classroom and while exiting it.

Meanwhile, Delhi has also decided to reopen schools from today for Classes 10, 12, keeping in view the upcoming CBSE board exams. Students’ visiting schools in Delhi will be subject to parental consent and attendance will not be mandatory.

With inputs from PTI

