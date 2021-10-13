Rajasthan Schools To Close For Diwali Break

Rajasthan school will remain closed from October 29 to November 7 (Representational)

Rajasthan school will remain closed for the middle term break from October 29 to November 7, Minister for School Education Govind Singh Dotasra said on Wednesday. He also shared the official notice from Rajasthan's Education Department announcing holidays for Diwali on social media.

Mr Govind wrote: "From 29 October to 7 November in the Education Department. Appropriate orders have been issued for this."

शिक्षा विभाग में 29 अक्टूबर से 7 नवंबर तक #दीपावली_अवकाश होगा, इस हेतु उचित आदेश जारी कर दिए गए हैं। pic.twitter.com/ERGALmvIwi — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) October 13, 2021

According to reports, Rajasthan Government had earlier cancelled all holidays except the gazetted ones to make up for teaching time lost due to Covid. Wednesday's notice represents a revision of that decision.

As per the official notice, apart from the designated holidays provided in the official holiday calendar of Rajasthan, school heads can give two more holidays which should not disturb any important educational event of the school. In these two holidays, one can be given before the middle term break and one can be given post middle term break.

All educational gatherings in Rajasthan will be conducted after the permission of district administration only. Following the state COVID-19 protocol is mandatory for all organisations.

As per the Department of Education, Rajasthan, schools will follow the winter timings (10 am to 4 pm) from October 16 which originally were to be implemented from October1.

“Secondary Education Rajasthan, Bikaner has postponed the winter time, which was changed from October 1 in government schools, till October 16. The winter time is from 10 to 4 pm, which will now be implemented from October 16. Till then the operation of the schools will be as per the summer time,” wrote the Department of Education, Rajasthan in a Tweet.