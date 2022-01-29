  • Home
  • Education
  • Rajasthan Schools To Begin Opening From February 1

Rajasthan Schools To Begin Opening From February 1

Rajasthan School Opening News: Although schools will resume physical classes from February 1, students will continue to have the option of online education.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 29, 2022 8:16 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

SDMC To Give Bicycles To Class 4 Students Of Its Schools
Calcutta High Court Takes Up Pleas Seeking Schools, Colleges Reopening; Government Analysing COVID Situation
Uttar Pradesh Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Till February 6
Keep Schools Open, Children Can’t Wait: UNICEF Chief
No Schools Will Be Closed Down, Says Andhra Pradesh Education Minister A Suresh
School Principals, Parents' Organisations Disappointed With DDMA's Decision To Not Open Schools In Delhi
Rajasthan Schools To Begin Opening From February 1
Rajasthan schools will reopen from Feb 1 (representational)
Jaipur:

Schools will open for Class 10 to Class 12 from February 1 in Rajasthan and for Classes 6 to Class 9 from February 10, the government said on Friday in its new COVID guidelines. Students will continue to have the option of online education, it said.

Markets, other business establishments in the state, will now be able to stay open till 10 pm, while Sunday's public discipline curfew has been abolished.

Schools at all levels were shut down across Rajasthan in view of the COVID pandemic. According to the guidelines issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Abhay Kumar, students will be allowed to come to the campus for studies only after the written consent of the parents/guardian.

Night curfew will continue to be in force from 11 pm to 5 am every day in the entire state, the revised guidelines stipulated. The state also made it mandatory for employers and office heads to declare in their office, after January 31, the number of persons who have got both the doses of the vaccine.

It capped the maximum number of guests at 100 for all kinds of gatherings. The new guidelines will be effective from January 31.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Rajasthan Government School Opening
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 10, 12 Result LIVE: Updates On Term 1 Scorecards, Term 2 Exam Dates, Sample Papers
CBSE Class 10, 12 Result LIVE: Updates On Term 1 Scorecards, Term 2 Exam Dates, Sample Papers
Indian Finalist Urges Fellow Students To Apply For Global Prize
Indian Finalist Urges Fellow Students To Apply For Global Prize
SDMC To Give Bicycles To Class 4 Students Of Its Schools
SDMC To Give Bicycles To Class 4 Students Of Its Schools
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration Window For Round 1 Opens Again, Important Details
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration Window For Round 1 Opens Again, Important Details
Smart India Hackathon 2022: Registration Process Begins From January 26, Important Details
Smart India Hackathon 2022: Registration Process Begins From January 26, Important Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................