Rajasthan School To Resume From August 2

Schools in Rajasthan will resume for offline classes from August 2, School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra while announcing the Rajasthan Board Class 12 results said today, adding that they might revisit the decision to reopen schools.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 24, 2021 5:19 pm IST

Schools in Rajasthan will resume for offline classes from August 2, School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra while announcing the Rajasthan Board Class 12 results said today, adding that they might revisit the decision to reopen schools.

Schools and other educational institutions in the state, the minister said will resume continuing the teaching-learning activities from August 2. However, Mr Dotasra did not mention the classes the government has planned to resume offline classes for.

The detailed guidelines as to how the schools will function after reopening have not been released yet.

RBSE Class 12th results have been declared for all the three streams – Science, Arts and Commerce. Over 99 per cent students have been declared pass this year in the absence of final exams. Mr Dotasra declared the results at 4 pm. In the Science stream, the pass percentage stood at 99.52 per cent. While in Arts stream, it is 99.97 per cent and in the Commerce stream, it is 99.73 per cent.

In 2020, 91.96 per cent of students from the Science stream, and 93.10 per cent of students from the Arts stream had passed Class 12th results. Results were declared on separate dates in July.

