Rajasthan School Education Department Held Mass Drive By Using AI In 1.35 Crore OCR Sheets; Sets World Record

Image credit: Twitter @DrBDKallaINC Rajasthan School Education department sets World Record

The Rajasthan School Education Department has set a world record by organising a state-level mass drive. The education department’s ‘Rajasthan Ke Shiksha Main Badhte Kadam’ application assessed 1.35 crore OCR sheets of 50 lakh students of Classes 3 to 8 between November 3 and November 7, 2022 by using artificial intelligence (AI) thereby getting a place on the World Book of Records, London. The certificate of World Book of Records has been presented by the representatives of World Book of Record -- Aditi Tank and Pratham Bhalla.

Announcing the award, Bulaki Das Kalla, Primary and Secondary Education Minister in a social media post said: “Certificate of World Book of Records awarded to School Education Department by Aditi Tank and Pratham Bhalla, representatives of World Book of Records, London for the program ‘Steps in Education of Rajasthan’ under the efficient leadership of Ashok ji Gehlot, Chief Minister.”

माननीय श्री अशोक जी गहलोत, मुख्यमंत्री के कुशल नेतृत्व में "राजस्थान के शिक्षा में बढ़ते कदम" कार्यक्रम के लिए स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग को वर्ल्ड बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड्स का प्रमाण पत्र वर्ल्ड बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड्स, लन्दन के प्रतिनिधि सुश्री अदिति टांक एवं श्री प्रथम भल्ला द्वारा प्रदान किया गया। pic.twitter.com/xinLpN0gfE — Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla (@DrBDKallaINC) November 16, 2022

In the programme, the Education Minister added, through the Rajasthan Ke Shiksha Main Badate Kadam, or RKSMBK APP, from November 3 to 7, as many as 1.35 crore OCRs were uploaded by the teachers in the competency-based assessment of all the students studying in Classes 3 to 8 through the app using Artificial Intelligence (AI).