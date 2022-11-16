Rajasthan School Education Department Held Mass Drive By Using AI In 1.35 Crore OCR Sheets; Sets World Record

  • Home
The School Education Department’s RKSMBK application assessed 1.35 crore OCR sheets of 50 lakh Classes 3 to 8 students in a span of five days using AI thereby getting a place on the World Book of Records, London.

Updated: Nov 16, 2022 6:02 pm IST

Rajasthan School Education department sets World Record
Image credit: Twitter @DrBDKallaINC
New Delhi:

The Rajasthan School Education Department has set a world record by organising a state-level mass drive. The education department’s ‘Rajasthan Ke Shiksha Main Badhte Kadam’ application assessed 1.35 crore OCR sheets of 50 lakh students of Classes 3 to 8 between November 3 and November 7, 2022 by using artificial intelligence (AI) thereby getting a place on the World Book of Records, London. The certificate of World Book of Records has been presented by the representatives of World Book of Record -- Aditi Tank and Pratham Bhalla.

Announcing the award, Bulaki Das Kalla, Primary and Secondary Education Minister in a social media post said: “Certificate of World Book of Records awarded to School Education Department by Aditi Tank and Pratham Bhalla, representatives of World Book of Records, London for the program ‘Steps in Education of Rajasthan’ under the efficient leadership of Ashok ji Gehlot, Chief Minister.”

In the programme, the Education Minister added, through the Rajasthan Ke Shiksha Main Badate Kadam, or RKSMBK APP, from November 3 to 7, as many as 1.35 crore OCRs were uploaded by the teachers in the competency-based assessment of all the students studying in Classes 3 to 8 through the app using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

