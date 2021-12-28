Rajasthan RSOS Class 10, 12 Result 2021 Announced; Here’s Direct Link

Image credit: Shutterstock Rajasthan RSOS 10th, 12th result 2021 announced at rsosapps.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos (representational)

Rajasthan RSOS 10th, 12th Result 2021: The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) has announced Class 10, Class 12 final exam results for the March-May 2021 session. Students can download RSOS 10th, 12th result 2021 from the official website of the board – rsosapps.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos.

Around 1,59,000 – around 90,000 Class 10 and around 68,00 Class 12 – students had registered for the Rajasthan Class 10, 12 open school exams. Of them, around 1.31lakh students appeared, an official said during the result press conference.

RSOS Rajasthan 10th, 12th Result 2021: Direct Link

How To Download Rajasthan State Open School Result 2021

Go to rsosapps.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos. Click on the class-wise result link. Login with enrollment number and date of birth. Download the marks sheet and take a printout.

In Class 10 results, Puja Chaudhury has topped and the Class 12 topper is Mukesh Kumar, as per reports.