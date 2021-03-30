  • Home
Rajasthan Releases Proposed Time-Tables For Classes 9,11 Exams

The Rajasthan State Education Board has released the proposed time-tables for Classes 9 and 11 final examinations. As per the date sheets, Class 9 exams are expected to begin on April 26 and Class 11 exams are expected to begin on April 24.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 30, 2021 10:35 pm IST

New Delhi:

The state board said that, “a time-table has been issued to conduct Classes 9 and 11 exams. The schools are requested to make required arrangements and conduct the exams as per the given schedule”.

Class 9 exams will be held in the first shift from 8:30 am to 11:45. Class 11 exams will be conducted in two shifts-- 8:30 am to 11:45 and 12:30 pm to 3:45 pm.

There are few subjects which have not been included in the date sheets, their tests will be conducted on April 22 and 23 at the school-level.

Class 9 exams


Date

Subject

April 26

English

April 28

Science

April 29

Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Gujarati, Sindhi

April 30

Hindi

May 1

Social Studies

May 3

Maths



Class 11 exams

Date

Shift

Subject

April 24

8:30 am to 11:45

Drawing

April 24

12:30 pm to 3:45 pm

Economics

April 26

8:30 am to 11:45

Sociology, Informatics Practices, Computer Science


12:30 pm to 3:45 pm

Hindi Comp

April 28

12:30 pm to 3:45 pm

English Comp

April 29

8:30 am to 11:45

Public administration

April 29

12:30 pm to 3:45 pm

Literature papers in Hindi/Urdu/Sindh/Gujarati/Rajasthani/Punjabi , Biology, Architecture Biology, Type Hindi

April 30

8:30 am to 11:45

Sanskrit Literature

April 30

12:30 pm to 3:45 pm

Geography, Agriculture,Type English

May 1

8:30 am to 11:45

Home Science

May 1

12:30 pm to 3:45 pm

Chemistry, Agriculture Chemistry, Business Studies, History

May 3

8:30 am to 11:45

English Literature

May 3

12:30 pm to 3:45 pm

Physics, Accounts, Political Science

May 4

8:30 am to 11:45

Maths, Music, Instrumental music, Kanth



Rajasthan School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara
