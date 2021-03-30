Rajasthan releases proposed time-tables for Classes 9,11 exams

The Rajasthan State Education Board has released the proposed time-tables for Classes 9 and 11 final examinations. As per the date sheets, Class 9 exams are expected to begin on April 26 and Class 11 exams are expected to begin on April 24.

The state board said that, “a time-table has been issued to conduct Classes 9 and 11 exams. The schools are requested to make required arrangements and conduct the exams as per the given schedule”.

Class 9 exams will be held in the first shift from 8:30 am to 11:45. Class 11 exams will be conducted in two shifts-- 8:30 am to 11:45 and 12:30 pm to 3:45 pm.

There are few subjects which have not been included in the date sheets, their tests will be conducted on April 22 and 23 at the school-level.

Class 9 exams





Date Subject April 26 English April 28 Science April 29 Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Gujarati, Sindhi April 30 Hindi May 1 Social Studies May 3 Maths









Class 11 exams

Date Shift Subject April 24 8:30 am to 11:45 Drawing April 24 12:30 pm to 3:45 pm Economics April 26 8:30 am to 11:45 Sociology, Informatics Practices, Computer Science

12:30 pm to 3:45 pm Hindi Comp April 28 12:30 pm to 3:45 pm English Comp April 29 8:30 am to 11:45 Public administration April 29 12:30 pm to 3:45 pm Literature papers in Hindi/Urdu/Sindh/Gujarati/Rajasthani/Punjabi , Biology, Architecture Biology, Type Hindi April 30 8:30 am to 11:45 Sanskrit Literature April 30 12:30 pm to 3:45 pm Geography, Agriculture,Type English May 1 8:30 am to 11:45 Home Science May 1 12:30 pm to 3:45 pm Chemistry, Agriculture Chemistry, Business Studies, History May 3 8:30 am to 11:45 English Literature May 3 12:30 pm to 3:45 pm Physics, Accounts, Political Science May 4 8:30 am to 11:45 Maths, Music, Instrumental music, Kanth







