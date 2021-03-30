Rajasthan Releases Proposed Time-Tables For Classes 9,11 Exams
The Rajasthan State Education Board has released the proposed time-tables for Classes 9 and 11 final examinations. As per the date sheets, Class 9 exams are expected to begin on April 26 and Class 11 exams are expected to begin on April 24.
The state board said that, “a time-table has been issued to conduct Classes 9 and 11 exams. The schools are requested to make required arrangements and conduct the exams as per the given schedule”.
Class 9 exams will be held in the first shift from 8:30 am to 11:45. Class 11 exams will be conducted in two shifts-- 8:30 am to 11:45 and 12:30 pm to 3:45 pm.
There are few subjects which have not been included in the date sheets, their tests will be conducted on April 22 and 23 at the school-level.
Class 9 exams
Date
Subject
April 26
English
April 28
Science
April 29
Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Gujarati, Sindhi
April 30
Hindi
May 1
Social Studies
May 3
Maths
Class 11 exams
Date
Shift
Subject
April 24
8:30 am to 11:45
Drawing
April 24
12:30 pm to 3:45 pm
Economics
April 26
8:30 am to 11:45
Sociology, Informatics Practices, Computer Science
12:30 pm to 3:45 pm
Hindi Comp
April 28
12:30 pm to 3:45 pm
English Comp
April 29
8:30 am to 11:45
Public administration
April 29
12:30 pm to 3:45 pm
Literature papers in Hindi/Urdu/Sindh/Gujarati/Rajasthani/Punjabi , Biology, Architecture Biology, Type Hindi
April 30
8:30 am to 11:45
Sanskrit Literature
April 30
12:30 pm to 3:45 pm
Geography, Agriculture,Type English
May 1
8:30 am to 11:45
Home Science
May 1
12:30 pm to 3:45 pm
Chemistry, Agriculture Chemistry, Business Studies, History
May 3
8:30 am to 11:45
English Literature
May 3
12:30 pm to 3:45 pm
Physics, Accounts, Political Science
May 4
8:30 am to 11:45
Maths, Music, Instrumental music, Kanth