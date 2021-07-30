Rajasthan (RBSE) Class 10th Results Today

Rajasthan (RBSE) Class 10 results of the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) will be announced today, July 30, at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 30, 2021 5:11 am IST

RBSE 10th Result 2021 releasing today at 4 pm
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Class 10 results of the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) will be announced today, July 30. Students will be able to access their BSER results at 4 pm on the official websites of the board -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The board this year did not conduct the exams and therefore the results will be announced on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria.

Class 10 result will be based on the results of exams held in Class 8 and Class 9, and Class 10. While 45 per cent weightage will be given to the final exam of Class 8, 25 per cent weightage will be given to the Class 9 final exam, and the remaining 10 per cent will be from Class 10. For the 10 per cent weightage of Class 10, it will be up to schools how they award marks to students.

Students who remain dissatisfied with their results will get the chance to appear for an optional exam to improve their scores. The optional exams will be held when the situation becomes conducive. For candidates who take the optional exam, their performance in that exam will be considered final.

Rajasthan RBSE 10th Result 2021: How To Download

  • Go to official websites of BSER -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

  • Click on the result link

  • Login and download the result

Last year over 11 lakh students had appeared for the exam of which 80.63 per cent had passed. The pass percentage among boys was 78.99 per cent and among girls it was 81.41 per cent.

