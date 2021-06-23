Rajasthan RBSE Board Exam 2021: Class 10, 12 Result Formula Announced

Image credit: Shutterstock Rajasthan RBSE Class 10, 12 result formula announced (representational)

RBSE 10th, 12th result 2021: Rajasthan School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra on Wednesday approved the result formula for Class 10 and 12 students. Earlier, the state education board – RBSE – had cancelled Class 10 and 12 board exams, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As per the result formula, students’ results will be prepared using their performance in the past two years. Visit Official Website for Regular Updates about RBSE Result, Click Here

As per the report submitted by the result committee, Class 10 result will be based on results of exams held in Class 8 and Class 9, and Class 10. Forty five per cent weightage will be given to the final exam of Class 8, 25 per cent weightage will be given to Class 9 final exam, and 10 per cent will be from Class 10.

For the 10 per cent weightage of Class 10, it will be up to schools how they award marks to students.

For Class 12 theory, forty per cent weightage will be given to Class 10 final exam, 20 per cent to Class 11 final exam, and for Class 12, the percentage of weighting will be 20 per cent, which will be decided by schools.

The Education Department said most of the schools were able to conduct practical exams and have already submitted marks. Schools that are yet to conduct practical sessions will hold those online or offline, after permission from the home and health departments.

Class 10 and Class 12 results will be announced in the next 45 days, it said. Students who remain dissatisfied with their results will get the chance to appear for an optional exam to improve their scores. The optional exams will be held when the situation becomes conductive.

For candidates who take the optional exam, their performance in that exam will be considered final, it added.