Rajasthan RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022 To Be Announced By May 31

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check RBSE 5th, 8th results 2022 at rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the results of Class 5, 8 examinations 2022 by Tuesday, May 31. RBSE in its official tweet notified, "The Class 5, 8 results 2022 will be announced next week." Once announced, the students can check the RBSE 5th, 8th results on the official website- rajresults.nic.in. READ MORE | Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 Date | RBSE 10th Result 2022 Date And Time

Latest: To get Rajasthan Board Class 10th, 12th Result Alerts and Direct Link via SMS/Email, Click HERE

Recommended: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

Over 15 lakh students enrolled for the Class 5 exam, and a total of 12.64 lakh for the Class 8 exam. The Class 8 exam was conducted from April 17 to May 17 and 5th exam from April 27 to May 17.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The RBSE Class 5, 8 results 2022 will be available on the official website- rajresults.nic.in. Get your result using the registration number, roll number. Class 5, 8 results 2022 will appear on the screen, download the marksheet and take a print out for further references.

Meanwhile, the RBSE 10th, 12th results 2022 will be announced in June. According to RBSE official, the Class 12 exam result is likely to be announced in the June first week. "Both the 10th, 12th results will be announced in June. The 12th result will be announced by June first week, 10th result will be announced by second/ third week of June," RBSE official told Careers360.

Over 10 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 exam conducted between March 24 and April 26, while around 11 lakh (10,91,088) appeared for the Class 10 exam held between March 31 and April 26. Once released, the Class 10, 12 results 2022 will be available on the official websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.