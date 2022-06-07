Rajasthan RBSE To Announce Class 5, 8 Results 2022 Tomorrow

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check RBSE 5th, 8th results 2022 at rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the results of Class 5, 8 exam on Wednesday, June 8. Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla tweeted, saying, "The Class 5, 8 result will be announced tomorrow at 11 am." The students can check the RBSE 5th, 8th results 2022 on the official website- rajresults.nic.in.

Over 15 lakh students and 12.64 lakh students appeared for the Class 5, 8 exams 2022 respectively conducted between April and May. The students can check the RBSE Class 5, 8 results 2022 official website- rajresults.nic.in. Get your result using the registration number, roll number. Class 5, 8 results 2022 will appear on the screen, download the marksheet and take a print out for further references.

RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022: List Of Websites To Check

The students can check the RBSE 5th, 8th results on the official websites-

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022: How To Check

Visit the Rajasthan Board's official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads 5th, 8th results 2022

On the login window, submit the required details such as roll number, name etc

After that, the result will appear on the screen

Check all the details mentioned in the marksheet

Download the results and take a printout for future reference.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Board Arts and Varishtha Upadhyay results 2022 were announced on June 6, the pass percentage was at 96.33 per cent.