RBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2020: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced supplementary exam result of V.Upadhyay, Senior Secondary, and Praveshika on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 1, 2020 3:59 pm IST

RBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2020 Declared @ Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Image credit: Shutterstock

RBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2020: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced Class 12 supplementary exam result. V.Upadhyay, Senior Secondary, and Praveshika candidates can check their result on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. In order to check RBSE 12th supplementary result, candidates will be required to use their roll number as login credential. RBSE conducted supplementary examinations from September 3 to September 12, for candidates who could not qualify for higher education in their board exam results.

The supplementary examination was conducted in two shifts -- from 8:30 am - 11:45 am, and the second shift from 1:45 pm - 5 pm.

Check Rajasthan 12th Supplementary Result 2020 Here

How To Check Rajasthan 12th Supplementary Result 2020

Follow these steps to check RBSE 12th supplementary result:

  1. Go to the RBSE website-- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

  2. Click on the result link available in the right-hand panel of the home page.

  3. Key in your roll number.

  4. Submit and download the RBSE result.

RBSE announced Class 12 results for Science students on July 8 while the Commerce stream results were declared on July 13. For Class 12 Arts students, results were announced on July 21. Students who failed in one or two subjects were required to appear in the supplementary exams.

