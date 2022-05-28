Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2022 Likely To Be Announced Next Week: Official

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check RBSE 12th result 2022 at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 12th Result 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce the result of Class 12 exam next week, by June 4. RBSE official told Careers360, "Both the 10th, 12th results will be announced in June. The 12th result will be announced by June first week, 10th result will be announced by second/ third week of June." The Class 10, 12 exam results once released, will be available on the official websites -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. The students need to secure a minimum 33 per cent marks to pass the RBSE Class 10, 12 exams.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Board has released an important notice on the Class 10, 12 scrutiny process. The candidates can apply for the scrutiny process within 10 days from the date of declaration of RBSE 10th, 12th results 2022. The candidates need to pay a scrutiny fee of Rs 100 per paper.

Over 20 lakh students appeared for the RBSE 10th, 12th exams 2022 concluded in April. The RBSE exams were held smoothly apart from the controversies over the Class 12 Political Science paper.

Last year, the 10th, 12th results of 2021 were announced in July. The pass percentage in the Class 10 exam was 80.63 per cent, while the pass percentage for the 12th Science stream was 91.96 per cent, Commerce- 94.49 per cent, Arts- 90.70 per cent. For details on 10th, 12th results 2022, please visit the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.