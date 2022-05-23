Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2022 Likely This Month: Official

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check RBSE 10th, 12th result 2022 at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to announce the result of Class 12 examination 2022 by May-end. According to the RBSE official, the Class 12 Arts, Science, Commerce stream results are expected to be announced by May 31, the result date will be notified soon. "The post evaluation process for RBSE Class 12 exam is ongoing, and the result is expected to be announced in May. RBSE is likely to notify the 12th result date 2022 this week," RBSE official told Careers360. The RBSE Class 10 exam result 2022 will be announced in June, the official added. The students need to secure a minimum 33 per cent marks to pass the Class 10, 12 exams. LIVE UPDATES | CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams 2022 Paper Analysis | Paper Analysis Of CBSE 12th Accountancy

Once released, RBSE Class 10, 12 exam results will be available on the official websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To get the RBSE 10th, 12th results 2022, the students need to use the log-in credentials- roll number and date of birth. RBSE 10th, 12th results 2022 will be appeared on screen, download scorecard and take a print out for further reference.

Over 20 lakh students appeared for the Class 10, 12 exams 2022 conducted in April. Apart from the controversies over the Class 12 Political Science paper, the Class 10, 12 exams went smoothly.

Last year, over 99 per cent students passed in the Class 12 Science, Arts and Commerce exams, the pass percentage in the Science stream was 99.52 per cent, Arts- 99.97 per cent, Commerce- 99.73 per cent. Meanwhile, the pass percentage in the Class 10 exam was 80.63 per cent. Both the Class 10, 12 results were announced in July.

For details on exam result related queries, please visit the website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.