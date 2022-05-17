Rajasthan RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Dates Likely To Be Announced On May 23: Official

Image credit: shutterstock.com RBSE 10th, 12th exam results 2022 will be available on the official websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to announce the result dates for the Class 10, 12 examinations 2022 next week. According to RBSE official, the Class 10, 12 exam result dates will be announced next week, likely on Monday, May 23, 2022. "We have not decided the dates for the dates for Class 10, 12 exam results 2022, the result declaration dates will be announced next week. The Class 12 Science, Arts, Commerce exam results 2022 can be announced in May, following which the 10th exam result will be announced in June," RBSE official told Careers360. The evaluation process for the RBSE Class 12 exam 2022 has almost been completed, the official added. LIVE UPDATES | CBSE 12th Business Studies, ICSE Biology, ISC Physics Paper Analysis 2022

Rajasthan Board, RBSE Class 10, 12 exam results 2022 once announced will be available on the official websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. The minimum passing marks overall and each paper to pass the Class 10, 12 exams is 33 per cent. Paper Analysis | CBSE Class 12 Business Studies | ICSE 10th Biology

Over 20 lakh students appeared for the Class 10, 12 exams 2022 which was concluded on April 26. Apart from the controversies over the Class 12 Political Science paper where six questions in the paper were related to the Congress party, the 10th, 12th exams went smoothly. The questions asked were- "The general election of 1971 proved to be an election for the re-establishment of the Congress. Explain this statement" and "Who gave the slogan of Garibi Hatao". The others were "Briefly discuss the Congress as a social and ideological alliance", "How many seats did the Congress win in the 1984 Lok Sabha elections", "Which party dominated the first three general elections in India" and "Under what circumstances did the Congress contest the 1967 general election and what mandate did it get".

Last year, the pass percentage in the Class 10 exam was 80.63 per cent, while the pass percentage for the 12th Science stream was 91.96 per cent, Commerce- 94.49 per cent, Arts- 90.70 per cent. The 10th, 12th results of 2021 were declared in July. For details on exam result related queries, please visit the website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.