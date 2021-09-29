Rajasthan PTET 2021 Result Declared; Where, How To Check

Rajasthan PTET results announced

The Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test (PTET) result has been declared. Candidates who took the entrance test for BEd admission can check and access the Rajasthan PTET results at the official website -- ptetraj2021.org. To download the PTET Rajasthan result 2021, students will have to key in their roll numbers and dates of birth in date, month and year format.

Rajasthan PTET 2021 exam was conducted on September 8. The Rajasthan PTET is held to shortlist students for admission to BEd colleges in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan PTET 2021 Result: Where, How To Check

Visit the official website at ptetraj2021.org Click on the result PTET 2021 link Key in your credentials -- roll numbers and dates of birth Submit the details Download the PTET 2021 result

Rajasthan PTET 2021 Result: Direct Link

What After Rajasthan PTET 2021 Result

The candidates who have cleared Rajasthan PTET can participate in the counselling process for admission to the BEd programmes. The Rajasthan PTET counselling process is basic and includes processes like registration, payment of registration fee, choice filling and seat allotment. The admission or seat allotment to the BEd colleges will be done after considering the merit of the candidates, their categories, subject of teaching, and choices of colleges filled.