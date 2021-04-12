Rajasthan To Promote Students Of Classes 6, 7 Without Exams

  • Home
Students of Classes 6 and 7 across Rajasthan will be promoted to the next class without any examinations, announced Minister for School Education Govind Singh Dotasra.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Apr 12, 2021 3:21 pm IST

In view of the ongoing situation due to COVID-19, students of Classes 6 and 7 across Rajasthan will be promoted to the next class without any examinations, announced Minister for School Education Govind Singh Dotasra. “Taking a major decision in the interest of the students, the Education Department has decided to promote the students of Class 6 and 7,” Mr Dotasra tweeted.

The students Class 6 and 7 will be promoted on April 14 on the basis of the assessment done under its Social Media Interface for Learning Engagement (SMILE) programme.

“Students registered in Class 6 and 7 in the session 2020-21 will be promoted for the next class on the date: 15.04.2021 as per the assessment made under Smile, Smile-2 and Aao Ghar programme. No examination will be conducted for this,” reads the official statement.

Earlier, RBSE has changed the exam timing for students appearing in the Class 8 final examination. RBSE will now conduct the Class 8 examinations from May 6 to 25 in the morning shift. Earlier, the examination was to be held in the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

The state had previously announced the promotion of students of Classes 1 to 5 in state-run schools without exams and on the basis of internal assessments.

