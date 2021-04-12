Rajasthan To Promote Students Of Classes 6, 7 Without Exams
Students of Classes 6 and 7 across Rajasthan will be promoted to the next class without any examinations, announced Minister for School Education Govind Singh Dotasra.
In view of the ongoing situation due to COVID-19, students of Classes 6 and 7 across Rajasthan will be promoted to the next class without any examinations, announced Minister for School Education Govind Singh Dotasra. “Taking a major decision in the interest of the students, the Education Department has decided to promote the students of Class 6 and 7,” Mr Dotasra tweeted.
The students Class 6 and 7 will be promoted on April 14 on the basis of the assessment done under its Social Media Interface for Learning Engagement (SMILE) programme.
छात्र हित में शिक्षा विभाग ने बड़ा फैसला लेते हुए कक्षा 6 और 7 के विद्यार्थियों को प्रमोट करने का निर्णय लिया है। @rajeduofficial pic.twitter.com/uqY8HIMU1W— Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) April 12, 2021
“Students registered in Class 6 and 7 in the session 2020-21 will be promoted for the next class on the date: 15.04.2021 as per the assessment made under Smile, Smile-2 and Aao Ghar programme. No examination will be conducted for this,” reads the official statement.
Earlier, RBSE has changed the exam timing for students appearing in the Class 8 final examination. RBSE will now conduct the Class 8 examinations from May 6 to 25 in the morning shift. Earlier, the examination was to be held in the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.
The state had previously announced the promotion of students of Classes 1 to 5 in state-run schools without exams and on the basis of internal assessments.