Rajasthan Pre DELEd Exam 2022 Result Date Out; Know When, Where To Check

Rajasthan Pre DELEd Result 2022 date, time announced

The Rajasthan Pre Diploma in Elementary Education Entrance Examination (Pre DELEd) result 2022 will be declared tomorrow, November 1, 2022. Candidates will be able to check their results on the official website-- panjiyakpredeled.in by evening. The Rajasthan Pre DELEd Exam 2022 result date, time has been tweeted by the State Education Minister, Dr Bulaki Das Kalla through his official Twitter account.