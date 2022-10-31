  • Home
  • Education
  • Rajasthan Pre DELEd Exam 2022 Result Date Out; Know When, Where To Check

Rajasthan Pre DELEd Exam 2022 Result Date Out; Know When, Where To Check

The Rajasthan Pre Diploma in Elementary Education Entrance Examination (Pre DELEd) result 2022 will be declared tomorrow, November 1, 2022.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 31, 2022 7:06 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CLAT 2024 Exam Likely In December 2023; Details Here
ATMA 2023: AIMA Releases ATMA Exam Dates, List Of Test Centers
CBSE Board Exam 2023: Class 10, 12 Exam Datesheet To Be Released Soon At Cbse.gov.in
IGNOU Extends December TEE 2022 Exam Form Submission Deadline
Karnataka PGCET 2022: Application Form Correction Begins; Steps To Edit Details
UP Board Exam 2023: Class 10 Exam Model Question Papers Out At Upmsp.edu
Rajasthan Pre DELEd Exam 2022 Result Date Out; Know When, Where To Check
Rajasthan Pre DELEd Result 2022 date, time announced
New Delhi:

The Rajasthan Pre Diploma in Elementary Education Entrance Examination (Pre DELEd) result 2022 will be declared tomorrow, November 1, 2022. Candidates will be able to check their results on the official website-- panjiyakpredeled.in by evening. The Rajasthan Pre DELEd Exam 2022 result date, time has been tweeted by the State Education Minister, Dr Bulaki Das Kalla through his official Twitter account.

Click here for more Education News
rajasthan news
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IGNOU Extends December 2022 TEE Assignment Submission Deadline For ODL, Online Programmes
IGNOU Extends December 2022 TEE Assignment Submission Deadline For ODL, Online Programmes
CLAT 2024 Exam Likely In December 2023; Details Here
CLAT 2024 Exam Likely In December 2023; Details Here
ATMA 2023: AIMA Releases ATMA Exam Dates, List Of Test Centers
ATMA 2023: AIMA Releases ATMA Exam Dates, List Of Test Centers
DU UG Admission 2022 LIVE: Delhi University Releases CSAS Round 2 Allotment List
Live | DU UG Admission 2022 LIVE: Delhi University Releases CSAS Round 2 Allotment List
CBSE Board Exam 2023: Class 10, 12 Exam Datesheet To Be Released Soon At Cbse.gov.in
CBSE Board Exam 2023: Class 10, 12 Exam Datesheet To Be Released Soon At Cbse.gov.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................