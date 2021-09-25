  • Home
Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Exam 2021 Result Date And Time Announced

The Department of Education, Rajasthan, will declare the results of the Pre Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) Course for the 2021 exams on Monday, September 27.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 25, 2021 1:27 pm IST

Rajasthan pre D.El.Ed result 2021 will be announced on Monday, September 27
The Department of Education, Rajasthan, will declare the results of the Pre Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) Course for the 2021 exams on Monday, September 27. All the students who have appeared in the pre D.El.Ed exam can access and download their result from the official website. The Rajasthan D.El.Ed exam was held by the Rajasthan Education Department for the 2021 session.

While announcing the result date and time, the education department said: “Pre D.L. Ed. 2021: Result will be declared on 27.9.2021 at 1.00 PM at Shiksha Sankul, Jaipur. Senior officers of the department will also be present on the occasion.”

“The state government is determined to provide employment opportunities to the youth of the state,” it added.

Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Result 2021: Steps To Download

  • Visit the official website of Pre D.El.Ed Result 2021
  • Click on the result link
  • Enter the login credentials including roll number and date of birth
  • The pre D.El.Ed 2021 result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the Rajasthan pre D.El.Ed result 2021 and take its print out for future reference
