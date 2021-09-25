Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Exam 2021 Result Date And Time Announced

Rajasthan pre D.El.Ed result 2021 will be announced on Monday, September 27

The Department of Education, Rajasthan, will declare the results of the Pre Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) Course for the 2021 exams on Monday, September 27. All the students who have appeared in the pre D.El.Ed exam can access and download their result from the official website. The Rajasthan D.El.Ed exam was held by the Rajasthan Education Department for the 2021 session.

While announcing the result date and time, the education department said: “Pre D.L. Ed. 2021: Result will be declared on 27.9.2021 at 1.00 PM at Shiksha Sankul, Jaipur. Senior officers of the department will also be present on the occasion.”

“The state government is determined to provide employment opportunities to the youth of the state,” it added.

प्री डी. एल. एड. परीक्षा, 2021 का सोमवार दिनांक: 27.9.2021 को दोपहर 1.00 बजे शिक्षा संकुल, जयपुर में परिणाम घोषित किया जाएगा। विभाग के वरिष्ठ अधिकारी भी रहेंगे इस मौके पर मौजूद। प्रदेश के युवाओं को रोजगार के अवसर प्रदान करने के लिए है राज्य सरकार कृत-संकल्प । — Dept of Education, Rajasthan (@rajeduofficial) September 24, 2021

Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Result 2021: Steps To Download