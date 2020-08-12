  • Home
Rajasthan Polytechnic Admission 2020: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Rajasthan, has opened the application window for admission to diploma courses in engineering.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 12, 2020 3:59 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Rajasthan Polytechnic Admission 2020 Begins; Register Online Till August 20
Polytechnic Admission Rajasthan Starts; Application Till August 20
New Delhi:

The Directorate of Technical Education, or DTE, Rajasthan, has opened the application window for the online registration of students to diploma courses in engineering. Candidates eligible for polytechnic admissions in Rajasthan can apply online till August 20 on dteapp.hte.rajasthan.gov.in. The application for polytechnic admission started on August 10, 2020.

Details of polytechnic admission Rajasthan including eligibility, admission procedure, important dates and guidelines are available on the official website.

Rajasthan Polytechnic 2020: Application Steps

STEP 1: Fill details in the application form

STEP 2: Upload photo and signature in the formats specified

STEP 3: Pay the required application fee of Rs 300

STEP 4: Submit the application

An applicant can fill the Rajasthan Polytechnic admission Form in 2 ways -- with the help of SSO ID and at nearest E-Mitra Kiosk.

Shortlisted candidates will be provided admission to diploma courses in Engineering, Non-Engineering, Technology offered at Polytechnics or other affiliated institutions in the state. No eligibility test will be held for the admission to polytechnic colleges.

The website also mentions helpline numbers and an email id to address queries of candidates facing difficulties in Rajasthan Polytechnic application process. These are: 8824249837, 0291-2630 016, 0291-2630 017 and gpc.jodhpur@gmail.com.

