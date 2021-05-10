Rajasthan: Oxygen Cylinders In School Laboratories To Be Used For Fight Against COVID-19

Oxygen cylinders in Rajasthan school laboratories will be used for fight against COVID-19

Rajasthan School Education Department has been asked to make the oxygen gas cylinders available to the district administration in cases they are required by the patients in the fight against COVID-19. The demand for oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients has increased in the state following a surge in coronavirus cases.

School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra took to Twitter to announce the availability of oxygen gas cylinders. He said: “332 Laboratories in health care centers of vocational education have acquired oxygen cylinders. Orders have been issued to make it available to the administration. The administration can acquire and use these cylinders as required.”

The Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra earlier also appealed to private educational institutions and coaching centers to make financial donations for setting up oxygen plants in the state. Private educational institutions, coaching centers, and others must make financial donations, as much as they can, to help in setting up oxygen plants, Mr Dotasra said.

Rajasthan on Sunday witnessed a record daily rise of 17,921 COVID-19 cases that took the infection tally to 7,56,707 while 159 fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,665.