  • Home
  • Education
  • Rajasthan To Organise Week-Long Celebration Of Sanskrit Day 2021

Rajasthan To Organise Week-Long Celebration Of Sanskrit Day 2021

In the event organised jointly by Rajasthan Sanskrit Academy and Sanskrit University, various Sanskrit scholars, poets, critics along with senior officers of the state government will take part and deliver lectures on different topics.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 21, 2021 3:44 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

US University Virtual Fairs On August 27, September 3
AAP, BJP Cross Swords Over Mid-Day Meal Scheme
Four More Universities To Offer Online Degree Courses: UGC
Madhya Pradesh: Registration For UG Courses Begins Today
US To Erase Student Debt For Those With Severe Disabilities
Celebrate Sanskrit Week From August 19 To 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Rajasthan To Organise Week-Long Celebration Of Sanskrit Day 2021
A series of lectures will be organised in a week-long celebration of Sanskrit day from August 22 (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Jaipur:

A series of lectures will be organised in a week-long celebration of Sanskrit day from August 22 in Jaipur.

In the event organised jointly by Rajasthan Sanskrit Academy and Sanskrit University, various Sanskrit scholars, poets, critics along with senior officers of the state government will take part and deliver lectures on different topics.

Divisional commissioner and administrator of the academy, Dinesh Kumar Yadav, said a detailed discussion on the historical importance of Sanskrit, Swarajya and Gandhi, policy development of Sanskrit education, global situation and linguistic relevance will be discussed in the programme.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
US University Virtual Fairs On August 27, September 3
US University Virtual Fairs On August 27, September 3
NTA Releases OMR Sheet For NEET 2021; Check How To Fill
NTA Releases OMR Sheet For NEET 2021; Check How To Fill
TN 10th Result 2021: When, Where, How To Check TNDGE SSLC Result
TN 10th Result 2021: When, Where, How To Check TNDGE SSLC Result
NEST 2021 Answer Key Released, Check Result Date
NEST 2021 Answer Key Released, Check Result Date
Rajasthan University UG Admission 2021: Application Deadline Extended
Rajasthan University UG Admission 2021: Application Deadline Extended
.......................... Advertisement ..........................