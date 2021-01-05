Rajasthan To Open Schools For Students Of Class 9 To 12 From January 18

  • Home
Along with the reopening of schools for Class 9 to Class 12 students, the state government has also allowed the reopening of colleges and universities for the final year and final semester students from January 18.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 5, 2021 11:51 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

Rajasthan Government has decided to reopen the schools for students of Class 9 to Class 12 students from January 18. Along with the reopening of schools for Class 9 to Class 12 students, the state government has also allowed the reopening of colleges and universities for the final year and final semester students from January 18.

However, the classes will resume for 50 per cent attendance on the first day and 50 per cent on the second day.

While announcing the Rajasthan school opening date, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said: “Classes from 9 to 12 in schools, last year classes of university and college, coaching centers and government training institutes have been directed to be opened from 18 January.”

Medical College, Dental College, Nursing College and Paramedical College in the state have also been directed to open from January 11, Mr Gelhot added.

The decision to reopen the educational institutes in Rajasthan has been taken after considering the COVID-19 situation in the state. The recovery rate has risen to an all-time high of 96.31 per cent. With positive cases being zero in some districts, the situation is better in other districts as well, Mr Gelhot in his social media handle said.

