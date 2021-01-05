Rajasthan To Open Schools For Students Of Class 9 To 12 From January 18

Rajasthan Government has decided to reopen the schools for students of Class 9 to Class 12 students from January 18. Along with the reopening of schools for Class 9 to Class 12 students, the state government has also allowed the reopening of colleges and universities for the final year and final semester students from January 18.

However, the classes will resume for 50 per cent attendance on the first day and 50 per cent on the second day.

While announcing the Rajasthan school opening date, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said: “Classes from 9 to 12 in schools, last year classes of university and college, coaching centers and government training institutes have been directed to be opened from 18 January.”

इसे देखते हुए स्कूलों में 9 से 12वीं तक की कक्षाएं, विश्वविद्यालय एवं महाविद्यालय की अन्तिम वर्ष की कक्षाओं, कोचिंग सेन्टर तथा सरकारी प्रशिक्षण संस्थानों को 18 जनवरी से खोले जाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। #Rajasthan

Medical College, Dental College, Nursing College and Paramedical College in the state have also been directed to open from January 11, Mr Gelhot added.

साथ ही, वैक्सीनेशन की प्रक्रिया के कारण मेडिकल कॉलेज, डेन्टल कॉलेज, नर्सिंग कॉलेज एवं पैरामेडिकल कॉलेज 11 जनवरी से खोलने के भी निर्देश दिए हैं।

इन सभी शिक्षण संस्थानों में प्रत्येक कक्षा में कुल क्षमता का 50 प्रतिशत उपस्थिति प्रथम दिन, शेष 50 प्रतिशत उपस्थिति दूसरे दिन रहेगी।

The decision to reopen the educational institutes in Rajasthan has been taken after considering the COVID-19 situation in the state. The recovery rate has risen to an all-time high of 96.31 per cent. With positive cases being zero in some districts, the situation is better in other districts as well, Mr Gelhot in his social media handle said.