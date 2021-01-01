Rajasthan Open School Class 12 Result 2020 Announced; Know How To Check

Rajasthan Open School Class 12 Result 2020 Out; Details Here

The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) board has declared the Class 12 open school results today. Students of open school who took the Class 12 exams during March- May, 2020, can view their RSOS Class 12 results at the official website - rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in. Students can check their open school Rajasthan Class 12 results with the roll numbers mentioned in the Rajasthan open school admit cards.

The Rajasthan open school result announcement has been made by the Minister of State for Education Govind Dotasra. The Rajasthan board had conducted the open school exams for the 12 Class in March-May. Among the female students, Sararah Taylor from Dungarpur district and Kamlesh Kumar of Jalore district among the male students have bagged the top positions.

To Check Rajasthan Open School Class 12 Result 2020

Step 1: Visit the official site of RSOS on rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link designated for Open School 12th Result

Step 3: On the next window, insert the Rajasthan Open School Class 12 roll number as mentioned in the board’s Class 12th exam admit card

Step 4: Select the ‘Search’ button

Step 5: View the Rajasthan Open School Class 12 result 2020