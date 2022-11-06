Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Dates Out; Check Schedule Here

  • Home
The RUHS College of Dental Sciences, Rajasthan has released the state's NEET UG counselling schedule for the second round.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 6, 2022 3:46 pm IST

Rajasthan NEET UG Counseling 2022 Schedule

Rajasthan NEET UG Counseling 2022: The RUHS College of Dental Sciences, Rajasthan has released the state's NEET UG counselling schedule for the second round. Aspiring candidates can check the Rajasthan NEET UG 2022 round 2 counselling schedule on the official website-- rajneetug2022.in. The RUHS will release the NEET UG seat matrix after round 1 counselling and application form on November 8. The last date to register for the round 2 counselling and pay the application fee is November 11, 2022.

The candidates who have already registered in NEET UG 2022 round 1 counselling are not required to register again. Candidates must fill both parts (part 1 and part 2) of the application form carefully and deposit the application fee within the stipulated timeline. Through Rajasthan NEET UG counselling, candidates will get admission to MBBS and BDS courses offered by various Medical and Dental colleges across the state.

Rajasthan NEET UG Counseling 2022: Round 2 Dates

EventsDates
Publishing of seat matrix after round 1 November 8, 2022
Rajasthan NEET UG counselling registration and fee submissionNovember 8 to 11, 2022
Publishing of provisional merit list (State, PwD, Defence/PM, MBC, EWS, SC, ST, STA, NRI) November 12, 2022
Provisional seat matrix
November 13, 2022
Rajasthan NEET UG document verification and seat allotmentNovember 13, 2022
Verification of Disability certificate
November 13, 2022
Seat allotment on merit along with submission of all original documents
November 14 to 19, 2022
Joining by candidates
November 15 to 21, 2022
Mop-up round of seat allotment
To be notified later
NEET 2022
