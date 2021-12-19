Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2021 Official Website, Registration Process, Dates Soon

Rajasthan NEET UG counselling 2021 official website, dates soon

The Medical Education Department, Rajasthan, is yet to announce the Rajasthan NEET UG counselling 2021 official website. The Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2021 dates will be announced as soon as the website is launched. Medical aspirants can register and apply online when NEET UG counselling starts. There is no update on the Medical Education Department, Rajasthan’s website as of now as to where students can check updates on UG counselling and when Rajasthan counselling for NEET UG 2021 will start.

NEET counselling for 85 per cent state quota seats is held by the respective state authorities. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) administers the NEET UG counselling on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee.

The application process for Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2021 is basic with steps including registration, payment of fee and choice filling; choice filling and locking; processing of seat allotment; result and reporting.

The MCC administers MBBS and BDS counselling for the 15 per cent all India quota seats. The official website -- mcc.nic.in has already been updated. A notification on the official website reads the counselling schedule, seat matrix and the information bulletin will be released soon.

The AACCC conducts NEET counselling for admission to AYUSH courses – Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor in Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS). The official website of AYUSH NEET counselling is aaccc.gov.in.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of India has approved the new counselling scheme of the MCC. MCC NEET Counselling 2021 will be conducted in four rounds – AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round. Earlier, MCC conducted NEET counselling in two rounds followed by mop up rounds only for central and deemed universities.