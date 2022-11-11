Rajasthan NEET UG Counseling 2022: Round 2 Registration Last Date Extended Till November 13

Rajasthan NEET UG round 2 counselling

The RUHS College of Dental Sciences, Rajasthan has extended the registration deadline for state's NEET UG 2022 round 2 counselling. Candidates can now register for the Rajasthan NEET UG round 2 counselling on the official website-- rajneetug2022.in till November 13 (11:45 pm). The university has also extended the fee payment last date for second round up to 4 pm on November 13. The round 2 counselling and fee payment dates earlier were November 11, 2022.

RUHS on November 8, issued the provisional vacant seat matrix for the second round of Rajasthan NEET UG counselling 2022. A total of 3,091 state quota seats for Medical and Dental courses is to be filled through the round 2 counselling process. As per the official statement, the candidates who have earlier registered in NEET UG 2022 round 1 counselling are not required to register again.

The university will release the revised schedule for Rajasthan NEET UG 2022 counselling process soon on the official website. The registration fee for general category candidates is Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,200 for SC, ST and ST-STA candidates of Rajasthan domicile. The candidates of Rajasthan domicile whose annual family income is less than Rs 2.5 lakh will have to submit income certificates along with application forms.

Candidates who have registered for Rajasthan NEET UG round 2 counselling are required to appear for the physical reporting on the designated place, date and time along with the entry ticket, original documents, undertakings and photocopy of documents for verification process.