Rajasthan NEET UG Counseling 2022: Round 1 Registration Begins; Complete Schedule Here

Rajasthan NEET UG counseling 2022 registration begins at rajneetug2022.in

Rajasthan NEET UG Counseling 2022: The RUHS College of Dental Sciences, Rajasthan has started the registration process for the state's NEET UG counselling 2022. The candidates who wish to apply for Rajasthan NEET UG counselling 2022 can register online on the official website-- rajneetug2022.in. The Rajasthan NEET UG counselling process will be conducted by the NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board 2022, RUHS College of Dental Sciences in Jaipur. Candidates can register and submit processing fee for NEET counselling for admission in MBBS and BDS courses till October 18.

The Rajasthan NEET UG provisional seat matrix will be issued on October 16. The provisional list for document verification (PwD, Defence/PM, NRI) will be issued on October 19, while the document verification process will be held on October 21 at Government Dental College (RUHS College of Dental Sciences), Subhash Nagar, Behind T.B. Hospital, Jaipur. Through Rajasthan NEET UG counselling, medical aspirants will get admission in government, government society – Rajmes, Jhalawar, RUHS Medical colleges – at Academic Block, SMS Medical college, Jaipur All private medical colleges and all Dental colleges - at government Dental college, Jaipur.

Rajasthan NEET UG Counseling 2022: Important Dates