Rajasthan NEET UG Counseling 2022: Round 1 Registration Begins; Complete Schedule Here

The RUHS College of Dental Sciences, Rajasthan has started the registration process for the state's NEET UG counselling 2022.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 15, 2022 1:29 pm IST

Rajasthan NEET UG counseling 2022 registration begins at rajneetug2022.in

Rajasthan NEET UG Counseling 2022: The RUHS College of Dental Sciences, Rajasthan has started the registration process for the state's NEET UG counselling 2022. The candidates who wish to apply for Rajasthan NEET UG counselling 2022 can register online on the official website-- rajneetug2022.in. The Rajasthan NEET UG counselling process will be conducted by the NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board 2022, RUHS College of Dental Sciences in Jaipur. Candidates can register and submit processing fee for NEET counselling for admission in MBBS and BDS courses till October 18.

The Rajasthan NEET UG provisional seat matrix will be issued on October 16. The provisional list for document verification (PwD, Defence/PM, NRI) will be issued on October 19, while the document verification process will be held on October 21 at Government Dental College (RUHS College of Dental Sciences), Subhash Nagar, Behind T.B. Hospital, Jaipur. Through Rajasthan NEET UG counselling, medical aspirants will get admission in government, government society – Rajmes, Jhalawar, RUHS Medical colleges – at Academic Block, SMS Medical college, Jaipur All private medical colleges and all Dental colleges - at government Dental college, Jaipur.

Rajasthan NEET UG Counseling 2022: Important Dates

EventsDates
Rajasthan NEET UG counselling registration and fee submissionOctober 13 to 18, 2022
Provisional seat matrixOctober 16, 2022
Provisional list for verification (PwD, Defence/PM, NRI) October 19, 2022
Rajasthan NEET UG document verificationOctober 22, 2022
Rajasthan NEET UG provisional merit listOctober 22, 2022
Deposition of registration fee amount October 22 to 27, 2022
Online choice fillingOctober 22 to 27, 2022
Printing of the online application form after auto-locking of the choices filled and savedOctober 28, 2022
Rajasthan NEET UG round 1 allotment resultOctober 31, 2022
Downloading and printing of NEET UG allotment letterNovember 1 to 4, 2022
Joining by candidatesNovember 1 to 4, 2022
