Rajasthan NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Registration Begins; Check Dates

Rajasthan NEET UG counselling 2022 registration for mop-up and stray vacancy round started

The RUHS College of Dental Sciences, Rajasthan has started the state's NEET UG counselling 2022 registration for mop-up and stray vacancy round. Candidates who wish to register for Rajasthan NEET UG mop-up, stray vacancy counselling can register online through the official website-- rajneetug2022.in. The candidates who have already registered for the Rajasthan NEET UG counselling need not to register again.

Latest: Start your NEET 2023 Preparation with AI Coach Study Modules & Unlimited Mock Tests. Join Now!

Browse: Just Study 32% of the NEET syllabus and Score upto 100%, All you need to know about NEET Most Scoring Chapters And Topics. Know More.

Recommended: Attempt NEET FREE Mock test & Boost your preparation. Try Now!

Don't Miss: Free Download NEET previous year question papers. Click Here

Aspirant must fill both parts (part 1 and part 2) of the NEET UG application form. Candidates who have not completed both the parts of the application form earlier, may also complete the same. "A candidate allotted a seat in the second round of counselling and has not joined the allotted seat and wish to participate in mop-up round / stray vacancy round, must fill fresh application, deposit required application fee and deposit the registration fee again, as applicable," RUHS said in a statement.

The last date for submitting the application fee by candidates who have not deposited it earlier is December 10 (5 pm), while candidates can submit their application form online till December 10 (11:45 pm). The provisional merit list for mop-up round will be published on December 11. The Rajasthan NEET UG mop-up round seat allotment will be be announced between December 13 and December 14, 2022. Candidates who will get selected need to appear with the allotment letter, all original documents and photocopies of documents at the allotted college till December 16.

The provisional seat matrix for stray vacancy round will be issued on Decemb er 20, 2022 (10 am). The Rajasthan NEET UG stray vacancy round for admission in Government Medical Colleges/ RajMES MCs/ JMC Jhalawar, RUHS CMS, Jaipur, RUHS CDS on merit along with submission of all original documents before the board will be conducted on December 19.