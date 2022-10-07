  • Home
  • Education
  • Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today

Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today

Rajasthan NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Candidates who will agree with the allotment result may generate their online allotment letter and may appear for document verification between October 8 and 12, 2022.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 7, 2022 8:20 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: Document Verification Process Open Till Tomorrow
MP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Choice Filling, Choice Locking Opens From Today
UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Choice Filling Ends Today; Round-1 Allotment Result Tomorrow
MP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Revised Schedule Out; Choice Filling, Choice Locking From Tomorrow
Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2022: Web Options Entry Begins
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: Document Verification Date Extended Till October 6
Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today
Rajasthan NEET PG counselling result today

Rajasthan NEET PG counselling 2022: The RUHS College of Dental Sciences, Jaipur, will release the round one allotment result for Rajasthan NEET PG counselling 2022 today, October 7. The candidates who have registered for the state's PG counselling process can check the allotment result on the official website -- rajneetpg2022.com. The RUHS College of Dental Sciences is conducting the state's NEET PG counselling to provide admission to medical aspirants in MD, MS, Post MBBS DNB and Post MBBS Diploma programmes.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course & Make college- Specialization preference list for All India & State counseling process Click Here

Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here

The Rajasthan NEET PG counselling 2022 registration process was held between September 27 and October 3, 2022. The online choice filling and locking process were conducted from September 28 to October 3, 2022. As per the revised schedule, the Rajasthan NEET PG counselling round 1 allotment result is expected to be declared on October 7 (midnight). Candidates who will agree with the allotment result may generate their online allotment letter and may appear for document verification between October 8 and 12, 2022.

To check and download the Rajasthan NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment result, candidates will have to log in to the official website-- rajneetpg2022.com with their registration ID and password. They can access the round 1 seat allotment result and download it. One should take a print of the Rajasthan NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 allotment result for further reference.

Earlier on October 2, RUHS College of Dental Sciences issued the provisional revised merit list of medical candidates who have been shortlisted to appear for Rajasthan NEET PG counselling 2022. The state's NEET PG round 2 counselling schedule will be notified soon by the authorities.

Click here for more Education News
rajasthan neet counselling
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MHT CET 2022 Counselling: Provisional Merit List Tomorrow; 5 Key Points
MHT CET 2022 Counselling: Provisional Merit List Tomorrow; 5 Key Points
PM YASASVI 2022 Answer Key Released; Know How To Raise Objection
PM YASASVI 2022 Answer Key Released; Know How To Raise Objection
Mahatma Gandhi Central University Admission 2022: Application Last Date Through CUET Extended Till October 10
Mahatma Gandhi Central University Admission 2022: Application Last Date Through CUET Extended Till October 10
Supreme Court To Examine If Schools, Colleges Of Minority Community Be Given Special Status
Supreme Court To Examine If Schools, Colleges Of Minority Community Be Given Special Status
UGC Celebrates Cyber Jaagrookta Diwas 2022, Launches Cyber Security Course
UGC Celebrates Cyber Jaagrookta Diwas 2022, Launches Cyber Security Course
.......................... Advertisement ..........................