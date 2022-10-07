Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today

Rajasthan NEET PG counselling result today

Rajasthan NEET PG counselling 2022: The RUHS College of Dental Sciences, Jaipur, will release the round one allotment result for Rajasthan NEET PG counselling 2022 today, October 7. The candidates who have registered for the state's PG counselling process can check the allotment result on the official website -- rajneetpg2022.com. The RUHS College of Dental Sciences is conducting the state's NEET PG counselling to provide admission to medical aspirants in MD, MS, Post MBBS DNB and Post MBBS Diploma programmes.

The Rajasthan NEET PG counselling 2022 registration process was held between September 27 and October 3, 2022. The online choice filling and locking process were conducted from September 28 to October 3, 2022. As per the revised schedule, the Rajasthan NEET PG counselling round 1 allotment result is expected to be declared on October 7 (midnight). Candidates who will agree with the allotment result may generate their online allotment letter and may appear for document verification between October 8 and 12, 2022.

To check and download the Rajasthan NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment result, candidates will have to log in to the official website-- rajneetpg2022.com with their registration ID and password. They can access the round 1 seat allotment result and download it. One should take a print of the Rajasthan NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 allotment result for further reference.

Earlier on October 2, RUHS College of Dental Sciences issued the provisional revised merit list of medical candidates who have been shortlisted to appear for Rajasthan NEET PG counselling 2022. The state's NEET PG round 2 counselling schedule will be notified soon by the authorities.