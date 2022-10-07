Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link

Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2022: The RUHS College of Dental Sciences, Jaipur, has declared the Rajasthan NEET PG counselling 2022 round one provisional allotment result today, October 7. The Rajasthan NEET PG round 1 provisional allotment result for Medical PG seats is now available on the official website-- rajneetpg2022.com. The candidates who have registered for the state's PG counselling process can check their provisional allotment result and can generate allotment letter by signing in to their account.

The candidates selected in Rajasthan NEET PG round 1 provisional allotment result can appear for document verification at the allotted institute between October 8 and 12, 2022. Aspirants will have to carry original and self attested photocopies of the documents for verification process. The RUHS College of Dental Sciences has also issued the category-wise provisional merit list for SC, ST, OBC, MBC, ST-STA,EWS and PwD candidates.

Direct Link: Rajasthan NEET PG Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result

Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result: Steps To Check

Go to the official website-- rajneetpg2022.com Click on the 'Provisional allotments list' link, available on the homepage The Rajasthan NEET PG Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result will appear on the screen Search your name in the pdf using shortcut (ctrl+f) key Download the result PDF and print a copy for future reference.

The RUHS College of Dental Sciences, Jaipur will soon release the state's NEET PG round 2 counselling schedule on its official website. Through Rajasthan NEET PG counselling 2022 candidates will get admission in MD, MS, Post MBBS DNB and Post MBBS Diploma programmes offered by various medical institutions across the state.

