Rajasthan NEET PG 2022: Mop-Up Round Counselling Dates Out; Registration Begins Today

Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round Counselling

Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2022: The RUHS College of Dental Sciences, Rajasthan has released the state's NEET PG counselling schedule for the mop-up round. Candidates can check the Rajasthan NEET PG 2022 mop-up round and stray round counselling schedule on the official website-- rajneetug2022.in. The RUHS will release the NEET PG vacant seat matrix after round 2 today, November 21. The online registration for NEET PG 2022 mop-up round and the stray round will start today, November 21.

The last date to register online and pay of application fee is November 22 (5 pm). The last date for online deposition of registration amount as per the forfeiture clause to participate in the mop-up round or stray vacancy round is before the point of allotment. The candidates who wish to participate in mop-up round counselling and have not deposited earlier or whose registration amount was forfeited need to pay Rs 25,000 online, while SC/ST/OBC/MBC candidates need to pay Rs 12,500 for allotment in Government Medical Colleges and Government Societies colleges/RUHS Medical College.

Candidates need to pay Rs 2,00,000 to get allotment in Private Medical colleges before the point of allotment, failing which they will not be considered for admission to a seat in a college. The RUHS will release the Rajasthan NEET PG provisional merit list for mop-up off-line round on November 23, 2022. The physical reporting and seat allotment along with the submission of all original documents will be held on November 25, 2022.

Direct Link: Rajasthan NEET PG Mop-Up Round Counselling Dates

The provisional vacant seat matrix for stray vacancy round will be issued on November 30. The Rajasthan NEET PG stray vacancy round in Government Medical colleges, RajMES Medical college, JMC Jhalawar, RUHS CMS, Jaipur, and District hospitals will be held on December 1, 2022.