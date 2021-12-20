Rajasthan NEET Counselling 2021: Registration Begins Today At Rajneetug2021.com

Image credit: Shutterstock Rajneetug2021 counselling begins today (representational)

Rajneetug2021 Rajasthan NEET Counselling: The Rajasthan Medical Education Department will begin the registration process for NEET 2021 counselling today. Candidates can apply online at rajneetug2021.com. The application process will start today, December 20 and the last date to apply is December 27. NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board-2021, Government Dental College (RUHS College of Dental Sciences), Jaipur, is conducting Rajasthan NEET counselling 2021 on behalf of the state’s medical education department.

The last date to pay the registration fee is December 27.

Rajasthan NEET 2021 application is a two step process and completing both steps is mandatory. In part 1, applicants will have to validate their candidature by submitting information like NEET UG roll number, marks scored, date of birth, etc. In the second part, they will have to login and submit the application form.

The provisional list for verification of documents will be published on December 30. The date for document verification is January 3, 2022. Dates for further admission-related events will be announced later, the authorities said.

The registration fee is Rs 2,000 for general category candidates and Rs 1,200 for SC, ST and ST-SSA candidates of Rajasthan domicile and candidates of Rajasthan domicile whose annual family income is less than Rs 2.5 lakh. Such candidates will have to submit income certificates along with application forms.

The information booklet, instructions for online application, seat matrix and college information sheets will be made available at rajneetug2021.com soon.