Rajasthan NEET Counselling 2021: Provisional List For Verification Of Documents Today

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2021 official website, rajneetug2021.com, will update the provisional merit list today

The Medical Education Department, Rajasthan, will release the provisional merit list for verification of documents against Rajasthan NEET counselling 2021, today, December 30. The provisional merit list for candidates applied under state quota seats will be made available on the official website -- rajneetug2021.com.

The date for document verification is January 3, 2022. Dates for further MBBS and BDS admission-related events will be announced later, the Medical Education Department said.

As per the Rajasthan NEET UG counselling 2021 date, the application process for NEET opened on December 20 and continued till December 27. NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board-2021, Government Dental College (RUHS College of Dental Sciences), Jaipur, is conducting Rajasthan NEET counselling 2021 on behalf of the state’s medical education department.

How To Check Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling Provisional List

Go to Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2021 official website -- rajneetug2021.com

On the designated link, click on the provisional list

Insert credentials if required

Check and download the Rajasthan NEET UG counselling provisional list

Students shortlisted will have to verify documents on January 3, 2022 for admission to state quota seats at Government Dental College (RUHS College of Dental Sciences), Jaipur.

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), which administers MBBS and BDS counselling for the 15 per cent all India quota (AIQ) seats is yet to release NEET UG counselling dates. The official website -- mcc.nic.in, however, has already been updated. A notification on the official website reads the counselling schedule, seat matrix and the information bulletin will be released soon.

NEET UG and PG counselling for AIQ medical seats will be conducted in four rounds starting from 2021, the MCC has informed. This will be applicable for 50 per cent PG and 15 per cent UG seats that come under the central pool.