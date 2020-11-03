Image credit: rajugmedical2020.com Rajasthan NEET 2020 Counselling Dates Announced; Check Complete Schedule Here

The Rajasthan NEET 2020 counselling schedule for state quota seats, including management and NRI seats, has been released. According to the official notification on rajugmedical2020.com, the Rajasthan NEET counselling application window started on November 1 and the last date to submit application forms and pay online fees is November 6. The provisional merit list will be published on November 9. The result of the first round, after choice filling, will be announced on November 19.

To participate in the Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2020, candidates are required to register using their NEET 2020 roll number, marks, date of birth and category. After generating the login credentials, candidates can fill up the detailed application form.

How To Apply For Rajasthan NEET 2020 Counselling

Part 1

Visit the Rajasthan NEET counselling 2020 official website, rajugmedical2020.com.

Read the instructions for filling the application form

Click on ‘Application Part - 1’

Key in your login credentials and click on the ‘Validate’ option

Your registration ID and password will be generated.

Part 2

Go to the homepage of Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2020 official website

Click on ‘Application Part - 2’

Enter your registration ID and password

Fill up the application form, upload required documents and pay the application fee.

Rajasthan NEET 2020 Counselling 2020 Dates (Round 1)

Online application starting date November 1 Last date for depositing application fee November 6 (4 pm) Last date for submitting application forms November 6 (11:45 pm) Provisional list for document verification (PwD, Defence/PM, STA, NRI) November 7 Document verification ( PwD, Defence/PM, STA and NRI ) November 8 Publishing of State merit list (State, PwD, Defence/PM, MBC, EWS, SC, ST, STA, NRI) November 9, Choice filling and registration fee November 10 to 13 Printing of application form with locked choices November 13 First seat allotment list November 19 Printing of seat allotment letter November 20 to 25 Reporting at the allotted college November 20 to 25





For detailed information on the Rajasthan NEET counselling schedule, information booklet and seat matrix, and instructions for filling the application form, candidates can visit the official website.