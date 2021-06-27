  • Home
Rajasthan Launches Scholarship Portal For School Students

From now on, the application process for all scholarship schemes for students of Class 1 to Class 12 will be done online.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 27, 2021 1:46 pm IST

Rajasthan School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra on Saturday launched a new scholarship portal (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Rajasthan School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra on Saturday launched a scholarship portal, and an online annual work evaluation report module.

From now on, the application process for all scholarship schemes for students of Class 1 to Class 12 will be done online.

“Shala Darpan State School Scholarship Portal and Online Annual Work Evaluation Report Module have been released at the Directorate of Secondary Education, Bikaner. Applications for all scholarship schemes for Class 1 to Class 12 will be online,” Rajasthan Education Department tweeted.

Apart from fresh applications, re-downloading of certificates for beneficiaries will also be available on the Shala Darpan Portal.

Re-downloading of certificates for the 2019-20 session and printing of certificates for the 2020-21 certificates have already been started on the website.

Recently, Mr Dotasra had approved the result formula for Class 10 and Class 12 students. Board exams for these students were cancelled earlier.

As per the formula, students’ results will be prepared using their performance in the past two years.

Class 10 result will be based on studdents' performance in different exams held in Class 8 and Class 9, and Class 10.

For Class 12, marks of different exams in Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 will be considered.

