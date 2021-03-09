Rajasthan Invites School Students To Apply For Cybersecurity Competition

Rajasthan Department of Education has invited the school students to participate in the cybersecurity competition. The students of all government, model and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGVB) are allowed to participate in the event. The last date for registering for the competition is March 13 and the results will be declared on March 17. The winners will be awarded prizes worth upto Rs 52,500.

The interested students can apply directly at the given link for the cybersecurity competition.

The event is aimed at generating awareness about cyber security and enabling the students to become aware internet users. They will also be taught about the various cyber security laws to help protect themselves from cyber attacks. It is being conducted by the Rajasthan Council for School Education along with UNICEF and Cyber Peace Foundation.

There will be three kinds of competitions to be conducted as part of the event namely-- essay writing, painting, and video production.

The essay writing competition will have the students write an 800 to 1000 word essay on any cyber security-related topic. The registered students will have to upload their essays online in PDF format.

The painting competition will include making a picture on an A3 size sheet of paper using crayons, paints, pencil etc. The theme of the drawing will have to be related to cyber security. The participating students will have to upload the scanned image of their drawing on the online portal. Only one entry will be allowed by each student.

Under the video production event, the students will have to produce a video on themes such as cybersecurity methods, cybercrime, or online security. The duration of the video cannot be lesser than a minute and more than five minutes.

The size of the submission must not exceed 10 MB.

All the registered students will be issued an online admit card which would bear details including the application number, student’s name, name of the school and the competition’s name.

The students can participate in multiple competitions.