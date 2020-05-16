Rajasthan Increases Parents’ Income Limit For EWS Admission Under RTE To Rs 2.5 Lakh

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons Rajasthan Hikes Parents’ Income Limit for EWS Quota In Schools

The Rajasthan Government has increased the annual income limit of parents from Rs one lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh to ensure that their children can access free education in private schools under the Right to Education Act.

Approving the proposal to this effect, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said: “By increasing the income limit, more children from weaker and disadvantaged groups will get free admission in non-government schools,” Press Trust of India reported.

The spirit of the Right to Education Act will be strengthened by this approval, a state official familiar with the proposal added.

The Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra also tweeted about the government's decision on his official Twitter handle.

RTE एक्ट के तहत निजी स्कूलों में निशुल्क प्रवेश के लिए अभिभावकों की आय सीमा को #गत_सरकार द्वारा 2.5 लाख से #घटाकर 1 लाख करने से ज़रूरतमंद परिवारों के बच्चे गैर-सरकारी स्कूलों में शिक्षा से वंचित रह जाते थे,अतःकुछ दिनों पहले मुख्यमंत्री जी की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित शिक्षा विभाग(1/2) — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) May 15, 2020

This decision will ensure that a large number of children from weaker and disadvantaged groups will be able to get free education in big and well-known private schools.

According to an official statement by the state, the decision of the previous BJP government to reduce the annual income limit of parents from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs one lakh had deprived these children of studying in such schools.