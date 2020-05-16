  • Home
  • Education
  • Rajasthan Increases Parents’ Income Limit For EWS Admission Under RTE To Rs 2.5 Lakh

Rajasthan Increases Parents’ Income Limit For EWS Admission Under RTE To Rs 2.5 Lakh

The Rajasthan Government’s decision will benefit children from economically weaker sections and disadvantaged groups.

Education | Edited by Team Careers360 | Updated: May 16, 2020 10:19 am IST

RELATED NEWS

COVID-19 Relief: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Announces PM eVidya Programme, Education Channels
SaveDehingPatkai: Gauhati University Students Campaign To Save ' Amazon Of The East ’
No Exam For Remaining Subjects Of Class 10, Class 12 Exam In June: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister
DU Professors Write To President Against University’s Open Book Online Exam Decision
Orissa HC Orders BSE To Ensure Lodging, Food For Long Distance Evaluators
COVID-19: Top Announcements For Education This Week
Rajasthan Increases Parents’ Income Limit For EWS Admission Under RTE To Rs 2.5 Lakh
Rajasthan Hikes Parents’ Income Limit for EWS Quota In Schools
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
New Delhi:

The Rajasthan Government has increased the annual income limit of parents from Rs one lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh to ensure that their children can access free education in private schools under the Right to Education Act.

Approving the proposal to this effect, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said: “By increasing the income limit, more children from weaker and disadvantaged groups will get free admission in non-government schools,” Press Trust of India reported.

The spirit of the Right to Education Act will be strengthened by this approval, a state official familiar with the proposal added.

The Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra also tweeted about the government's decision on his official Twitter handle.

This decision will ensure that a large number of children from weaker and disadvantaged groups will be able to get free education in big and well-known private schools.

According to an official statement by the state, the decision of the previous BJP government to reduce the annual income limit of parents from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs one lakh had deprived these children of studying in such schools.
Click here for more Education News
EWS category Rajashtan Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara covid pandemic
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Nirmala Sitharaman: Top 100 Universities To Offer Online Degree Programmes from May 30
Nirmala Sitharaman: Top 100 Universities To Offer Online Degree Programmes from May 30
NEET Aspirants Demand Exam Centre In UAE
NEET Aspirants Demand Exam Centre In UAE
COVID-19 Relief: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Announces PM eVidya Programme, Education Channels
COVID-19 Relief: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Announces PM eVidya Programme, Education Channels
SaveDehingPatkai: Gauhati University Students Campaign To Save ' Amazon Of The East ’
SaveDehingPatkai: Gauhati University Students Campaign To Save ' Amazon Of The East ’
Gujarat Board (GSEB) Class 12 Science Result Declared
Gujarat Board (GSEB) Class 12 Science Result Declared
.......................... Advertisement ..........................