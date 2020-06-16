  • Home
Rajasthan ILD Skills University has promoted students to next semester without exams, as students residing in rural areas were unable to benefit from online classes during COVID-19 lockdown.

Education | Reported By Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 16, 2020 11:07 pm IST | Source: PTI

Image credit: Shutterstock
Jaipur:

The Rajasthan ILD (Institute of Leadership Development) Skills University has decided to promote its students in the next semester without examination due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 examination was scheduled in June and subsequently postponed to July. Vice-Chancellor Lalit K Panwar said the students had been given the opportunity to be promoted in the next semester without taking the exam. The next semester will start from August 1 and first semester classes will start from September 1.

According to Mr. Panwar, several students were from other states and different districts of Rajasthan. Most of the students are residing in rural areas and not able to take full advantage of the online studies.

It (is) possible for them to come to the educational institute in the next two-three months, the vice-chancellor added.

