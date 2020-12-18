Rajasthan High Court Allows CBSE, State Board Schools To Collect 70%, 60% Fees Respectively

Rajasthan High Court Directs Schools To Waive Fees

The Rajasthan High Court on Friday directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education affiliated schools to collect only 70 per cent and 60 per cent of the tuition fee as per the recommendations of the state government in its order dated October 28 in view of the pandemic.

A division bench of Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Satish Kumar Sharma also directed that schools can levy fees as per the recommendations of their affiliate board once the schools reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bench, which was hearing the matter, refused to interfere with the order dated October 28 issued by the state government noting that no case was made out for the same.

The appeal in the matter was filed against an order of a single-judge bench, which had asked parents to pay 70 per cent of tuition fees in three instalments, while hearing a plea against the Rajasthan government order deferring collection of school fee for three months.